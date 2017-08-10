501.5
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s unjustified boast about US nuke power

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 2:30 am 08/10/2017 02:30am
President Donald Trump's tweet about modernizing the U.S. nuclear arsenal is photographed in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Trump’s tweet that America’s nuclear arsenal is “now stronger and more powerful than ever before” is debatable. His claim of the credit is entirely unwarranted. While the U.S. has daunting nuclear power, the Pentagon’s program has been beset with morale, training, discipline and resource problems. And the modernization effort that started under President Barack Obama hasn’t been altered by the Trump administration. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s tweet Wednesday that America’s nuclear arsenal is “now stronger and more powerful than ever before” is debatable. His claim of the credit is entirely unjustified.

While the U.S. has daunting nuclear power, the Pentagon’s program has been beset with morale, training, discipline and resource problems. And the modernization effort that started under former President Barack Obama hasn’t been altered by the Trump administration.

Trump ordered a new review of the U.S. nuclear posture, in an executive order in January. It said the review should ensure America’s nuclear deterrent is robust, ready and tailored to address 21st century threats.

But the review isn’t complete. There have been no significant changes in America’s nuclear power as a result.

