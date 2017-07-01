501

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Venezuela confirms 4 more…

Venezuela confirms 4 more deaths in anti-government protests

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 8:24 pm 07/01/2017 08:24pm
Share
Anti-government demonstrators protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Demonstrators are taking the the streets after three months of continued protests that has left dozens dead and seen the country's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega barred from leaving the country and her bank accounts frozen, by the Supreme Court following her mounting criticisms of President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — At least four people were killed and eight injured during anti-government protests in central Venezuela, authorities said Saturday.

Chief prosecutor Luis Ortega Diaz confirmed that four deaths occurred Friday in clashes in Barquisimeto. The city’s mayor blamed the deaths on armed militias that support Venezuela’s socialist government.

The deaths brought to at least 80 the number of people killed since anti-government protests erupted three months ago.

A few thousand opponents of President Nicolas Maduro took to the streets of Caracas on Saturday to show support for Diaz. The government is threatening to force her from office even though Venezuela’s constitution says that can be done only by the legislature, which is now controlled by the opposition.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Venezuela confirms 4 more…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News