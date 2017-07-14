Va. lawmaker wants poor cities and counties exempt from taxes

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state lawmaker wants residents in the state’s poorest cities, towns and counties to be exempt from state taxes for a decade.

The Roanoke Times reports that Del. Will Morefield plans to submit a bill in next year’s legislation session to exempt people and companies from the state income tax.

Morefield said the legislation is aimed at boosting economic development in the coalfields of southwest Virginia, which has struggled in recent years.

His Democratic opponent in this year’s election, Bill Bunch, said the legislation was corporate welfare that wouldn’t really help the poor.

