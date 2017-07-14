501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Va. lawmaker wants poor…

Va. lawmaker wants poor cities and counties exempt from taxes

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 2:00 am 07/14/2017 02:00am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state lawmaker wants residents in the state’s poorest cities, towns and counties to be exempt from state taxes for a decade.

The Roanoke Times reports that Del. Will Morefield plans to submit a bill in next year’s legislation session to exempt people and companies from the state income tax.

Morefield said the legislation is aimed at boosting economic development in the coalfields of southwest Virginia, which has struggled in recent years.

His Democratic opponent in this year’s election, Bill Bunch, said the legislation was corporate welfare that wouldn’t really help the poor.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?