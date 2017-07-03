501

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » US: Family ties for…

US: Family ties for travel ban based on immigration law

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 9:43 pm 07/03/2017 09:43pm
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. government say the close family relationships allowed under the Trump administration’s travel ban are based on definitions outlined by immigration law.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed the administration to partially restore the travel ban last week.

People from six majority-Muslim countries who want news visas will have to prove a close family relationship or a relationship with an entity such as a business in the U.S.

Those relationships include a parent, spouse, son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling.

Hawaii filed an emergency motion asking a judge to clarify that the ban can’t be enforced against other relationships such as grandparents, aunts and uncles.

A government filing Monday says the judge should deny Hawaii’s request or wait until a clarification request can be made to the Supreme Court.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » US: Family ties for…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Avoid the traffic: Fireworks displays in Md. and Va.

The fireworks on the National Mall aren't the only great fireworks display in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News