Trump’s new message man once called him ‘hack politician’

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 3:29 am 07/22/2017 03:29am
Anthony Scaramucci, incoming White House communications director, accompanied by newly appointed White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, right, speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Washington. White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Who was that guy who called Donald Trump a “hack politician”? Some fake news media rat? Oh no, it was the president’s new message man, back when he was off-message.

Some of Anthony Scaramucci’s past words:

—In an August 2015 appearance on Fox Business Network, Scaramucci called Trump a “hack politician.” Asked Friday whether Trump was aware of the comment, Scaramucci joked to reporters that the president mentions it every 15 seconds and called it one of his “biggest mistakes.” He then looked into the cameras and said: “Mr. President, if you’re listening, I personally apologize for the 50th time for saying that.”

—Gun control advocates were happy to share Scaramucci’s past tweets in support of stronger gun laws. Shannon Watts, of Moms Demand Action, tweeted that some of those posts were being deleted “but the Internet is forever, Anthony Scaramucci.” She revived this Scaramucci post from August 2012: “We (the USA) has 5% of the world’s population but 50% of the world’s guns. Enough is enough. It is just common sense it apply more controls.” Trump opposes tough gun laws.

—Internet historians and Democrats also recirculated a May 2016 tweet in which Scaramucci addressed climate change and wrote that “the fact many people still believe CC is a hoax is disheartening.” Trump himself has at times labeled global warming a hoax.

