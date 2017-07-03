501

Trump to call European leaders

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 9:39 am 07/03/2017 09:39am
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to call European leaders ahead of the G-20 summit in Germany.

The White House said Trump has calls scheduled Monday morning with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

The president travels later this week to Poland and then to the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. He is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 gathering.

Trump has drawn criticism in Europe for berating leaders over their military spending and for his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate deal.

Trump planned to make the calls from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he spent the weekend.

Trump was expected to return to the White House Monday evening.

