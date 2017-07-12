501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump FBI nominee statement:…

Trump FBI nominee statement: FBI’s work will be guided only by ‘facts, the law and the impartial pursuit of justice’

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 9:56 am 07/12/2017 09:56am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump FBI nominee statement: FBI’s work will be guided only by ‘facts, the law and the impartial pursuit of justice’

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Government News Latest News White House
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?