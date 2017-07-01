501

Government News

The Latest: Coroner will try to determine what killed boy, 5

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 5:08 pm 07/01/2017 05:08pm
Aramazd Andressian Sr., center, a suspect in killing of his missing 5-year-old son, is escorted off a plane in shackles after landing at the Long Beach Airport, Friday, June 30, 2017, in Long Beach, Calif. Andressian Sr. has been extradited to Los Angeles to face a murder charge in the disappearance of his 5-year-old son. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the discovery of the body of a missing 5-year-old boy (all times local):

2 p.m.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office will examine a body found near Lake Cachuma to determine if it’s that of a missing 5-year-old boy whose father is charged with murder.

The Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday that remains of Aramazd Andressian Jr. were found Friday in an area near the Santa Barbara County lake.

The coroner’s office says it will also conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The boy vanished after a family outing to Disneyland in April.

The father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. of South Pasadena, is charged with killing him to spite his estranged wife, but he has denied the charge.

Andressian was arrested last week in Las Vegas and extradited to Southern California on Friday.

___

8:54 a.m.

Authorities have found the body of a 5-year-old boy who’s been missing since April and whose father is charged with his murder.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says homicide detectives found the remains of Aramazd Andressian Jr. on Friday in the area of Lake Cachuma, a recreational area about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Santa Barbara.

A press statement says the discovery was based on “additional leads” but doesn’t provide any other details, including how the boy died.

The same area had been searched several times previously.

The boy was found on the same day that his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. of South Pasadena, was returned to Southern California from Las Vegas, where he was arrested last week.

Prosecutors believe Andressian killed the boy after an outing to Disneyland, possibly out of bitterness over a pending divorce. Andressian has denied it.

Topics:
Government News
