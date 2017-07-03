501

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Singapore PM says in…

Singapore PM says in Parliament his family feud is baseless

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 2:59 am 07/03/2017 02:59am
Share

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s prime minister has addressed his escalating family feud in a speech in Parliament, saying his siblings’ accusations that he had misused government power were “entirely baseless.”

But Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday he would not sue his siblings.

The family dispute has been a rare political dustup in the Asian city-state led by Lee and his father since its independence in 1965. Public accusations against Singaporean leaders are extremely rare and both Lee and his father have won defamation lawsuits against their political opponents.

Business executive Lee Hsien Yang and Dr. Lee Wei Ling, a well-known neurosurgeon, have accused their brother of using the “organs of the state” against them to preserve a house belonging to their father, Singapore founder Lee Kuan Yew.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Singapore PM says in…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News