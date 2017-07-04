501

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Progress elusive in neighborhood…

Progress elusive in neighborhood rocked by police shooting

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 11:20 am 07/04/2017 11:20am
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A deadly police shooting in Louisiana’s capital last summer cast a spotlight on the city’s history of racial divisions and disparities.

A year later, many residents and business owners who live and work near the scene of Alton Sterling’s shooting remain frustrated by the lack of progress in the poverty-stricken Baton Rouge neighborhood.

Abdullah Muflahi owns the convenience store where a white police officer shot and killed the 37-year-old black man in the parking lot last July. Muflahi says the predominantly black neighborhood in north Baton Rouge remains “overlooked” by city officials.

The 29-year-old store owner also senses that the community’s distrust of police has grown since the shooting despite efforts to improve the department’s relationship with residents.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Progress elusive in neighborhood…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Avoid the traffic: Fireworks displays in Md. and Va.

The fireworks on the National Mall aren't the only great fireworks display in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News