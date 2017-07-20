501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Lifestyle changes may help…

Lifestyle changes may help stave off Alzheimer’s

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 4:16 am 07/20/2017 04:16am
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2003, file photo, a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease is on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. There are no proven ways to stave off Alzheimer's, but a new report raises the prospect that avoiding nine risks starting in childhood just might delay or even prevent about a third of dementia cases.(AP Photo/David Duprey, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are no proven ways to stave off Alzheimer’s, but a new report raises the prospect that avoiding nine key risks starting in childhood just might delay or even prevent about a third of dementia cases around the world.

How? It has to do with lifestyle factors that may make the brain more vulnerable to problems with memory and thinking as we get older. They’re such risks as not getting enough education early in life, high blood pressure and obesity in middle age, and being sedentary and socially isolated in the senior years.

Thursday’s report in the British journal Lancet is provocative — its authors acknowledge their estimate is theoretical. A recent U.S. report was much more cautious, saying there are hints that lifestyle changes can help.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Government News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?