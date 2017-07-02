501

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Illinois House to take…

Illinois House to take up likely $5 billion income tax bill

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 1:15 am 07/02/2017 01:15am
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois House plans a vote Sunday on what would likely be an increase in the personal income tax rate of 32 percent as the search continues for a budget settlement.

The state entered its third straight fiscal year Saturday without a budget plan. It’s the longest of any state since the Great Depression and comes with a $6.2 billion deficit and $14.7 billion in past-due bills.

Chicago Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan announced Saturday there would be a vote on a revenue package “modeled on the bill supported by the governor.”

He didn’t specify the legislation. But it likely a measure that was earlier negotiated in the Senate that includes an increase in the personal income tax rate from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent. It would raise about $5 billion.

___

The current revenue bill is SB9 .

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Illinois House to take…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News