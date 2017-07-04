501

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Ex-Mexican governor accepts extradition…

Ex-Mexican governor accepts extradition from Guatemala

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 2:15 pm 07/04/2017 02:15pm
Share
Mexico's former Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte arrives to a court to attend a hearing in Guatemala City, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Duarte, who was captured in Guatemala on March 2017, faces possible extradition. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A former Mexican governor captured in Guatemala has agreed to his extradition for a second time in two weeks, but it was not immediately clear how soon that could happen.

Javier Duarte was captured in April, six months after resigning as governor of Veracruz.

The two hearings covered distinct charges he faces in Mexico, including allegations of embezzlement and ties to organized crime.

Duarte said Tuesday he did not commit those crimes and would return to Mexico to clear his name.

Duarte’s lawyer, Carlos Velasquez, said Tuesday that the Mexican government had not proven that his client was the leader of a criminal enterprise.

Duarte’s time as governor of the Gulf state was marked by drug violence, growing state debt and the murder of journalists.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Ex-Mexican governor accepts extradition…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Avoid the traffic: Fireworks displays in Md. and Va.

The fireworks on the National Mall aren't the only great fireworks display in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News