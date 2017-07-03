501

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Doubts arise over Chinese…

Doubts arise over Chinese Nobel winner’s inability to travel

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 6:54 am 07/03/2017 06:54am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A friend of imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo says he doubts the government’s claims that the ailing dissident is too sick to leave the country in part because of a video in which Liu is described as being in “acceptable” condition.

Whether Liu is able to travel is a question in negotiations for his possible release from a Chinese hospital. The U.S. and European Union have been calling on Beijing to allow China’s most famous political prisoner, recently diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer, to choose where he wants to be treated.

Hu Jia, a political dissident, said Monday that a video that emerged on YouTube over the weekend appeared to indicate that Liu was in stable condition. Medical experts were seen saying Liu’s treatment plan was going smoothly.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Doubts arise over Chinese…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News