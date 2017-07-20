AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

The Latest: 3 top Trump insiders to talk to Senate panels
Doctors: Sen. John McCain has brain tumor
Lifestyle changes to stave off Alzheimer’s? Hints, no proof
Trump exhorts Senate anew to rid US of Obamacare
Trump rages at Sessions in New York Times interview
McCain’s brain tumor is particularly aggressive type
House panel approves budget with hopes for tax reform
Report: Trump ends covert plan to arm Syrian rebels
Trump stops hundreds of planned regulations
The Latest: McCain tells Senate colleague, ‘I’ll be back’
