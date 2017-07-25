501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:37 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 12:00 am 07/25/2017 12:00am
Share

McCain’s return, heavy with drama for “Obamacare” repeal

McCain making dramatic Senate return for crucial health vote

No Russia collusion, ‘nothing to hide,’ Kushner tells Senate

Trump jokingly threatens to fire Price if health vote fails

Senate confirms GOP lawyer for No. 2 role at Interior

Burr-Hamilton? Angry lawmaker singles out ‘female senators’

AP PHOTOS: American black women feel it’s time to get a gun

Trump blasts newspaper’s reporting on US-Syria policy

Trump tells reporter to be “quiet”

AP sources: Trump speaks to advisers about firing Sessions

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?