Government News

Yellen says reforms have made financial system safer

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 2:04 pm 06/27/2017 02:04pm
LONDON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says banking reforms now in place have made the financial system safer, and the world should be able to avoid the type of devastating crisis that struck the global economy in 2008.

Speaking at the British Academy in London, Yellen says that the changes that have been implemented since 2008 have made the “system much safer and much sounder,” with banking regulators doing a better job searching for risks to financial stability.

She says that she would not go so far as to predict that the world will never be hit with another financial crisis, saying “probably that is going too far.” But she says that with the reforms now in place, the next crisis “hopefully, it won’t be in our lifetimes.”

