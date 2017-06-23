502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Wounded Rep. Steve Scalise…

Wounded Rep. Steve Scalise out of intensive care

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 5:08 pm 06/23/2017 05:08pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wounded congressman Steve Scalise has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Citing “continued good progress,” MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the Louisiana Republican was moved late Thursday.

The hospital says in a statement that Scalise remains in fair condition as he continues an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

The No. 3 House GOP leader, Scalise was shot in the hip on June 14 when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice of Republican lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia.

Four others were also wounded, and the attacker was killed. Doctors said Scalise was near death when he arrived at the hospital.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Wounded Rep. Steve Scalise…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News