Workers remove portion of St. Louis’ Confederate monument

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 1:19 pm 06/08/2017 01:19pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A portion of a 38-foot-tall granite monument to the Confederacy in St. Louis has been removed, but a spokesman for the mayor’s office says the bulk of the memorial may remain in place for weeks.

Cranes arrived Thursday at the 103-year-old monument in Forest Park. Koran Addo, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, says workers are mostly doing preliminary engineering work toward removal of the monument, but they did remove the very top of it.

It isn’t clear when the rest will come down.

St. Louis is among several cities removing or considering taking down monuments and statues to the Confederacy. The St. Louis monument has been the site of several recent protests, and has been spray-painted with messages such as “Black Lives Matter” and “End Racism.”

