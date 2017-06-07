800

Government News

Wisconsin submits request to drug test Medicaid applicants

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 11:56 am 06/07/2017 11:56am
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has submitted a request to become the first state in the country to drug test applicants for Medicaid.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker said Wednesday that the state submitted the waiver request to President Donald Trump’s administration. The plan would require able-bodied, childless adults to undergo drug screening when applying for Medicaid health benefits.

The waiver request also includes new work requirements and limits benefits to no more than four years until the Medicaid recipient meets the work requirements.

The drug screening and work requirements would take effect in 2019.

Walker made some changes to his original proposal, including not requiring a drug test if someone says on their screening they are willing to enter a substance-abuse treatment program.

