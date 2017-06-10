800

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords…

Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 3:10 pm 06/10/2017 03:10pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — A new warship named after former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was wounded during a deadly 2011 shooting, has been put into active service following a commissioning ceremony in Texas.

During Saturday’s ceremony in the Gulf Coast city of Galveston, Giffords told a crowd she was honored the ship will carry her name and the vessel is “strong and tough, just like her crew.”

Various speakers, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said Giffords’ strength and courage made her worthy of being the namesake of the Navy’s newest ship.

The Navy has said it named the ship after Giffords because of the perseverance she showed after the shooting.

Giffords’ husband, former astronaut Mark Kelly, was in the Navy.

The USS Gabrielle Giffords will be based in San Diego.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News