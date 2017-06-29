Vietnam asks for prison time for prominent blogger

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Prosecutors asked for a prison sentence Thursday for a prominent Vietnamese blogger accused of distorting government policies and defaming the Communist regime on her Facebook posts, her lawyer said Thursday.

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, also known as “Mother Mushroom,” denied the charges against her during her trial, lawyer Le Van Luan said. He said the prosecutors requested 8-to-10 years in prison. The charge carries up to 12 years. It’s not clear when the court will rule in her case.

Security around the courthouse in south-central Khanh Hoa province was tight.

Quynh was arrested in October when she was visiting a fellow activist in prison.

International human rights groups including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Sweden-based Civil Rights Defenders have called for her immediate release.

“The scandal here is not what Mother Mushroom said, but Hanoi’s stubborn refusal to repeal draconian, rights-abusing laws that punish peaceful dissent and tarnish Vietnam’s international reputation,” said Phil Robertson, the watchdog’s deputy Asia director.

In a joint statement, Amnesty International and Civil Rights Defenders urged Vietnam “to refrain from criminalizing and prosecuting people for peacefully expressing the right to freedom of expression and to respect and protect the right to a fair trial.”

Responding to the calls for the blogger’s release, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said that Quynh’s trial was held in accordance with Vietnamese law.

“Like other countries in the world, in Vietnam, all law-violating acts must be strictly dealt with in accordance with the regulations of Vietnamese law,” Hang said at a regular news briefing.

In March, Quynh received the International Women of Courage Award by the U.S. State Department. Vietnam said the award “was not appropriate and of no benefit to the development of the relations between the two countries.”

In 2015, Quynh was awarded the Civil Rights Defender of the Year by the Sweden-based rights advocacy group.

According to Human Rights Watch earlier this month, there are about 110 known political prisoners in Vietnam.

Vietnam denies it holds any political prisoners, saying only those who break the law are put behind bars.