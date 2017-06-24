Venezuelan president’s opponents lay siege to air base

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Young protesters broke down a metal fence guarding an air base in Caracas on Saturday before being repelled by security forces firing tear gas in another day of anti-government protests in Venezuela’s capital.

Demonstrators threw stones and set fire to vehicles, and some protesters were injured.

The clashes took place after a peaceful mass demonstration next to La Carlota base where a 22-year-old protester was killed this week when a national guardsman shot him in the chest at close range with rubber bullets.

President Nicolas Maduro said in an address to troops Saturday that he had managed to break up a U.S.-backed plot to oust him. He praised Venezuela’s military for standing by his socialist government and he warned that attempts are underway to try to sow further dissent.

More than 70 people have been killed and hundreds injured in almost three months of demonstrations.