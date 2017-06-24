502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Venezuelan president's opponents lay…

Venezuelan president’s opponents lay siege to air base

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 6:17 pm 06/24/2017 06:17pm
Share
A demonstrator with "No More Deaths" written in Spanish on her hands joins a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Demonstrators took to the streets asking restraint from security forces after more than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking President Nicolas Maduro's removal. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Young protesters broke down a metal fence guarding an air base in Caracas on Saturday before being repelled by security forces firing tear gas in another day of anti-government protests in Venezuela’s capital.

Demonstrators threw stones and set fire to vehicles, and some protesters were injured.

The clashes took place after a peaceful mass demonstration next to La Carlota base where a 22-year-old protester was killed this week when a national guardsman shot him in the chest at close range with rubber bullets.

President Nicolas Maduro said in an address to troops Saturday that he had managed to break up a U.S.-backed plot to oust him. He praised Venezuela’s military for standing by his socialist government and he warned that attempts are underway to try to sow further dissent.

More than 70 people have been killed and hundreds injured in almost three months of demonstrations.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Venezuelan president's opponents lay…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News