Utility proceeds with big wind investment in top coal state

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 5:12 pm 06/29/2017 05:12pm
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s efforts to roll back coal and climate-change regulations aren’t discouraging a utility from making a $3.5 billion investment in wind energy.

Rocky Mountain Power plans to spend big on wind power and related infrastructure in three Western states by 2020. Utility officials said Thursday they’re ready to present details of their plan to regulators in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho.

The plan involves building new power lines and putting longer blades on existing wind turbines. But the biggest part will be building more wind turbines in Wyoming, the top coal-producing state. The new Wyoming turbines will generate enough electricity to power as many as 190,000 homes.

Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David Eskelsen says the utility plans farther out than the policies of any one presidential administration.

