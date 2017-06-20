502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » US says it shot…

US says it shot down Iranian-made drone in Syria

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 10:58 am 06/20/2017 10:58am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it shot down what it called an Iranian-made, armed drone in southern Syria.

A defense official says the drone was approaching a military camp near the Syria-Jordan border. That is where U.S. forces have been training and advising local Syrian Arabs for the fight against Islamic State militants.

The official says the drone was considered a threat, and was shot down by a U.S. F-15 fighter jet.

The official was not authorized to be quoted by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says the drone was a Shaheed 129 and appeared to have been operated by “pro-regime” forces.

It was the second time this month that the U.S. has shot down an armed drone in the vicinity of the camp at Tanf.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » US says it shot…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Monday's storms

Fierce storms, including a tornado, inundated the D.C. region. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News