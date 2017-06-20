502

US hits 2 Russian officials, dozens more with sanctions

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 11:03 am 06/20/2017 11:03am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on two Russian officials and three dozen other individuals and companies over Russian activities in Ukraine.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) says the new penalties are designed to “maintain pressure on Russia to work toward a diplomatic solution.”

In all, Tuesday’s action targets 38 individuals and firms. Any assets they have in the U.S. are now blocked. Americans are prohibited from doing business with them.

The U.S. has been punishing Russia with sanctions since its 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

The Treasury Department says the new measures address people and companies who’ve sought to circumvent those sanctions.

Moscow’s envoy for overseas Russians and chairman for humanitarian assistance in separatist-held, eastern Ukraine are the Russian government officials affected.

