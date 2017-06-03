Government News

Unlike others, Putin doesn’t criticize Trump over decision

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 2:41 am 06/03/2017 02:41am
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with heads of major foreign companies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 2, 2017. (Sergei Savostyanov/TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is not getting criticism for his climate stance from at least one world leader: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin offered his reaction to Trump’s decision to pull out from the international Paris accord seeking to curb climate change. He told an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, “Don’t worry, be happy!”

Russia is the world’s biggest crude oil producer and its fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases. It’s also among the 195 countries that signed the Paris agreement during the Obama administration.

Yet Putin has delayed formally ratifying the agreement for at least two more years. Russia’s voluntary reduction goals under the deal are among the weakest submitted by any country, allowing it to spew more planet-warming emissions in future years, not less.

