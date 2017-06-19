502

Government News

UNICEF names first goodwill ambassador who is a refugee

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency has announced the appointment of its youngest goodwill ambassador — 19-year-old Syrian refugee and education activist Muzoon Almellehan.

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Justin Forsyth said Monday that Muzoon is the first goodwill envoy with official refugee status.

UNICEF said he received support from the agency while living in the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. He follows in the footsteps the late actress and goodwill ambassador Audrey Hepburn who was also supported by UNICEF as a child.

Muzoon said when he fled Syria he only took his school books.

He said: “As a refugee, I saw what happens when children are forced into early marriage or manual labor.”

Working with UNICEF, he said, will help to “give these children a voice and to get them into school.”

