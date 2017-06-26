502

Government News

Trump’s Indonesian business partner slapped with travel ban

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 6:39 am 06/26/2017 06:39am
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities in Indonesia say they’ve issued a travel ban against the Indonesian business partner of President Donald Trump after he was accused of threatening a deputy attorney general.

Indonesian Immigration Office spokesman Agung Sampurno said Monday that billionaire Hary Tanoesoedibjo has been barred from leaving the country for three weeks due to the case, which is under investigation by the national police.

Tanoesoedibjo, better known as Tanoe, plans to start building two resorts in Indonesia this year that Trump’s business is associated with through management and licensing deals.

National police spokesman Rikwanto said Tanoe is accused of sending a text message with a threat to a deputy attorney general who is investigating a graft case related to a telecommunications company once owned by Tanoe.

