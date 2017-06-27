502

Government News

Trump says US on brink of become net exporter of energy

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 5:11 am 06/27/2017 05:11am
FILE- In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, right, speaks before administering the oath of office to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, left, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Perry said Monday, June 26, that the Trump administration is confident officials can "pave the path toward U.S. energy dominance" by exporting oil, gas and coal to markets around the world, and promoting nuclear energy and even renewables such as wind and solar power. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is on the brink of becoming a net exporter of oil, gas and other resources. U.S. exports of oil and natural gas are surging.

The White House is launching its “energy week” with a series of events focused on jobs and boosting U.S. global influence. The events follow similar policy-themed weeks on infrastructure and jobs.

But the previous weeks were largely overshadowed by ongoing probes into whether Trump campaign officials colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election, as well as scrutiny over Trump’s firing of James Comey as FBI director. Drawing fresh attention now is the Republican bid to scuttle President Barack Obama’s health care law despite a rebellion within Senate GOP ranks.

