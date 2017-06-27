Trump says US on brink of become net exporter of energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is on the brink of becoming a net exporter of oil, gas and other resources. U.S. exports of oil and natural gas are surging.

The White House is launching its “energy week” with a series of events focused on jobs and boosting U.S. global influence. The events follow similar policy-themed weeks on infrastructure and jobs.

But the previous weeks were largely overshadowed by ongoing probes into whether Trump campaign officials colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election, as well as scrutiny over Trump’s firing of James Comey as FBI director. Drawing fresh attention now is the Republican bid to scuttle President Barack Obama’s health care law despite a rebellion within Senate GOP ranks.