Trump, Saudi crown prince, vow to stifle terror financing

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 1:40 pm 06/21/2017 01:40pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has called Saudi Arabia’s new crown prince to congratulate him on his elevation.

The White House said Wednesday that Trump called Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to express their shared commitment to “cutting off all support for terrorists and extremists, as well as how to resolve the ongoing dispute with Qatar.”

Several members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, including Saudi Arabia, recently cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of funding extremism.

Trump and Salman also discussed efforts to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Trump has been working to thaw the U.S.-Saudi relationship, which had setbacks under the Obama administration over its nuclear deal with Iran.

The Saudi monarch elevated Salman to crown prince earlier Wednesday.

