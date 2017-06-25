502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump lashes out at…

Trump lashes out at Warren, calls her an ‘overrated voice’

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 5:21 pm 06/25/2017 05:21pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her criticism of his health care bill, calling her a “hopeless case” and “highly overrated voice.”

Trump said during an interview on “Fox & Friends” that aired Sunday that Warren has a lot of “hatred” and “anger” that came out when Warren campaigned for Hillary Clinton, hurting the candidate’s chances of winning the election.

Warren, a leading liberal and defender of the Affordable Care Act, has opposed efforts to pass a bill to replace the law.

The Democrat reiterated her opposition in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday, saying the health care bill being pushed by Senate Republicans is a “monstrosity” and Trump should “junk it and start over.”

Warren says the bill will kick “millions off health insurance.”

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump lashes out at…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News