502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump holds first talks…

Trump holds first talks with Ireland’s new prime minister

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 1:46 pm 06/27/2017 01:46pm
Share
President Donald Trump talks with new Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during a telephone call, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has held his first telephone conversation with Ireland’s new prime minister, Leo Varadkar.

Trump congratulated Varadkar on his “great victory” and said he feels like he knows all the Irish people in America. Reporters were brought to the Oval Office for the beginning of Tuesday’s conversation.

The 38-year-old Varadkar is Ireland’s youngest prime minister. He’s the son of an Indian immigrant and the first openly gay politician in the post.

Varadkar is also a doctor who has held three previous Cabinet posts. He defeated a rival in a contest to replace Enda Kenny, who resigned.

Varadkar’s rival won the most party-member votes. But Varadkar was backed by most lawmakers and local representatives, giving him a victory under the center-right Fine Gael party’s electoral college system.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump holds first talks…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News