Trump adviser’s husband opts out of possible Justice post

WASHINGTON (AP) — The husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has withdrawn from consideration for a position at the Justice Department.

News outlets reported in March that George Conway was President Donald Trump’s pick to head the civil division of the department. He was never nominated for a job.

In a statement, Conway thanked Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions for selecting him to serve in the Justice Department. But he said he had decided that for family reasons it was not the right time to leave the private sector.

Conway is a partner at the New York law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.