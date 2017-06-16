502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Trial of mother of…

Trial of mother of Thai student dissident begins

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 4:50 am 06/16/2017 04:50am
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — Testimony has begun in the trial of a prominent Thai student dissident’s mother who faces up to 15 years in prison for writing the word “yeah” in a Facebook conversation about the country’s monarchy.

Domestic worker Patnaree Chankij is accused of insulting the monarchy, a crime known as lese majeste. She has pleaded innocent, saying she was just acknowledging what the other person in the chat was saying when he criticized the monarchy.

Critics believe the real purpose of the charge is to pressure her son, Siriwit Seritiwat, who is one of the most outspoken activists against the military junta that overthrew a democratically elected government in a coup in 2014.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Trial of mother of…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News