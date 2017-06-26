502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Town limits councilman's broadcast…

Town limits councilman’s broadcast of taps over loudspeaker

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 5:20 pm 06/26/2017 05:20pm
Share

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania town councilman who broadcasts taps at his home through loudspeakers every night must limit the activity.

The Glen Rock Borough Council voted Wednesday to restrict Councilman Joshua Corney’s broadcast of the song to Sunday nights and to certain flag holidays like the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Patriot’s Day, The York Dispatch reported (http://bit.ly/2td1f5D ). Corney didn’t attend the meeting because he was recovering from knee surgery.

Several people who live near Corney complained that the nightly broadcasts violate the borough’s noise ordinance and create a disturbance, according to Councilwoman Victoria Ribeiro. One of Corney’s neighbor’s believes the nightly broadcasts are aggravating the symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease and dementia, Ribeiro said.

The Navy lieutenant commander who served in Iraq and Afghanistan said he plays the recording of the bugle call for “lights out” to honor those in the armed forces. He said he is willing to work the situation out.

“I am willing to compromise, I am willing to work it out, but I can only do it within reason,” Corney said. “And I’m not going to do it at the sacrifice of my constitutional rights.”

The taps play automatically around 8 p.m., and Carney said he has a home security concern.

“You’re kind of sending a signal out there — ‘Hey, I’m not home because I’m not playing it,'” he said.

Corney may stop the ritual altogether.

___

Information from: The York Dispatch, http://www.yorkdispatch.com

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News Trending Now
Home » Latest News » Government News » Town limits councilman's broadcast…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: 2017 BET Awards

See the stars take the red carpet and the stage at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News