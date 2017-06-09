Today in History

Today is Friday, June 9, the 160th day of 2017. There are 205 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 9, 1954, during the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., for publicly attacking a member of Welch’s law firm, Fred Fisher, asking McCarthy: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

On this date:

In A.D. 68, Roman Emperor Nero committed suicide, ending a 13-year reign.

In 1870, author Charles Dickens died in Gad’s Hill Place, England.

In 1911, Carrie (sometimes spelled “Carry”) A. Nation, the hatchet-wielding temperance crusader, died in Leavenworth, Kansas, at age 64.

In 1934, the first Walt Disney animated cartoon featuring Donald Duck, “The Wise Little Hen,” was released.

In 1943, the federal government began withholding income tax from paychecks.

In 1946, Bhumibol Adulyadej (poo-mee-POON’ ah-dool-yah-DAYD’) became king of Thailand at age 18, beginning a 70-year reign that ended with his death in Oct. 2016.

In 1953, 94 people died when a tornado struck Worcester (WU’-stur), Massachusetts.

In 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren.

In 1973, Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes, becoming horse racing’s first Triple Crown winner in 25 years.

In 1986, the Rogers Commission released its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts.

In 1994, a fire destroyed the Georgia mansion of Atlanta Falcons receiver Andre Rison; his girlfriend, rap singer Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, admitted causing the blaze after a fight, and was later sentenced to probation.

In 1997, the final episode of “Married… with Children” (“Chicago Shoe Exchange”) aired on Fox, ending the series’ 11-season run.

Ten years ago: President George W. Bush, denounced by anti-American protesters on the streets of Rome, defended his humanitarian record as he met at the Vatican with Pope Benedict XVI, who expressed concern about “the worrisome situation in Iraq.” Rags to Riches became the first filly to win the Belmont Stakes since 1905. Justine Henin (EH’-nen) claimed her third consecutive French Open title with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Ana Ivanovic (ee-VAH’-noh-vich).

Five years ago: Spain became the fourth and largest country to ask Europe to rescue its failing banks (however, the bailout was averted). Commerce Secretary John Bryson got into two car accidents while driving in the Los Angeles area after suffering a seizure (he ended up resigning his post). Three people, including two former Auburn University football players, were shot to death at a pool party near the Alabama campus; suspect Desmonte Leonard was later convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole. Maria Sharapova (shah-rah-POH’-vah) won the French Open, defeating Sara Errani 6-3, 6-2 to complete the career Grand Slam. Union Rags nipped Paynter at the wire in a photo finish to win the Belmont Stakes.

One year ago: President Barack Obama endorsed Hillary Clinton to succeed him and urged Democrats in a web video to line up behind her, declaring: “Look, I know how hard this job can be. That’s why I know Hillary will be so good at it.”

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian Jackie Mason is 89. Media analyst Marvin Kalb is 87. Former baseball manager and player Bill Virdon is 86. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 78. Author Letty Cottin Pogrebin is 78. Rock musician Mick Box (Uriah Heep) is 70. Retired MLB All-Star Dave Parker is 66. Film composer James Newton Howard is 66. Mystery author Patricia Cornwell is 61. Actor Michael J. Fox is 56. Writer-producer Aaron Sorkin is 56. Actor Johnny Depp is 54. Actress Gloria Reuben is 53. Gospel singer-actress Tamela Mann is 51. Rock musician Dean Felber (Hootie & the Blowfish) is 50. Rock musician Dean Dinning is 50. Musician Ed Simons is 47. Actress Keesha Sharp is 44. Country musician Shade Deggs (Cole Deggs and the Lonesome) is 43. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Dailey (Dailey & Vincent) is 42. Actress Michaela Conlin is 39. Actress Natalie Portman is 36. Actress Mae Whitman is 29. Actor Lucien Laviscount is 25.

Thought for Today: “Next to the slanderer, we detest the bearer of the slander to our ears.” — Mary Catherwood, American novelist (1847-1901).