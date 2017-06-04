Government News

Things to know about Ohio police shooting retrial

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 9:08 am 06/04/2017 09:08am
FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, center, leaves court during jury deliberations in his murder trial in Cincinnati. Tensing is being retried on murder charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist during a 2015 traffic stop in Cincinnati. There’s a new judge, new prosecutors, among other differences and similarities from the first trial that ended with a hung jury. Jury selection resumes Monday, June 5, 2017. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A white former police officer is being retried in Ohio on murder charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist. It’s one of many cases nationwide that have raised attention to how police deal with blacks.

A new judge is presiding, and the prosecution has overhauled its team since a November hung jury. But a jury again must try to decide whether Ray Tensing was justified in using deadly force.

The former University of Cincinnati officer says he feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop.

Jurors across the country have shown a tendency to give police officers the benefit of the doubt in shooting cases.

Jury selection in Ohio resumes Monday.

