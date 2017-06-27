The Latest: Trial’s 2nd day begins for former Sheriff Arpaio

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the criminal trial against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio (all times local):

11 a.m.

The second day of a criminal trial against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is focusing on the actions of the lawman’s one-time attorney.

Arpaio is charged with contempt of court for disobeying a judge’s orders to stop doing immigration enforcement. Arpaio has said he consitnued because of bad legal advice by then-attorney Tim Casey.

Casey was the first witness for the prosecution as the trial started Monday and was back on the stand again Tuesday.

Arpaio faces up to six months in jail if convicted.

___

7:45 a.m.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is heading into his second day of a trial focusing on his defiance of the courts in traffic patrols that targeted Phoenix-area immigrants.

Tuesday’s court proceedings come after prosecutors a day earlier presented comments the former sheriff of Maricopa County made to the media bragging about his tough immigration enforcement.

Critics say the tactics racially profiled Latinos. Arpaio faces a misdemeanor contempt of court charge for allegedly defying a judge’s order to halt the traffic stops.

Arpaio’s lawyer said the former sheriff has nearly 60 years of law enforcement experience and would not violate a court order. He blamed a former attorney who he says gave bad advice.

Arpaio faces up to six months in jail if convicted. He was voted out of office last November.