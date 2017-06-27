502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » The Latest: Trial's 2nd…

The Latest: Trial’s 2nd day begins for former Sheriff Arpaio

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 1:54 pm 06/27/2017 01:54pm
Share
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, front right, leaves U.S. District Court on the first day of his contempt-of-court trial Monday, June 26, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the criminal trial against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio (all times local):

11 a.m.

The second day of a criminal trial against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is focusing on the actions of the lawman’s one-time attorney.

Arpaio is charged with contempt of court for disobeying a judge’s orders to stop doing immigration enforcement. Arpaio has said he consitnued because of bad legal advice by then-attorney Tim Casey.

Casey was the first witness for the prosecution as the trial started Monday and was back on the stand again Tuesday.

Arpaio faces up to six months in jail if convicted.

___

7:45 a.m.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is heading into his second day of a trial focusing on his defiance of the courts in traffic patrols that targeted Phoenix-area immigrants.

Tuesday’s court proceedings come after prosecutors a day earlier presented comments the former sheriff of Maricopa County made to the media bragging about his tough immigration enforcement.

Critics say the tactics racially profiled Latinos. Arpaio faces a misdemeanor contempt of court charge for allegedly defying a judge’s order to halt the traffic stops.

Arpaio’s lawyer said the former sheriff has nearly 60 years of law enforcement experience and would not violate a court order. He blamed a former attorney who he says gave bad advice.

Arpaio faces up to six months in jail if convicted. He was voted out of office last November.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » The Latest: Trial's 2nd…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News