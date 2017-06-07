800

The Latest: Tram service restored at Orlando airport gates

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 4:05 pm 06/07/2017 04:05pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on difficulties at Orlando International Airport (all times local):

4 p.m.

Tram service has been restored to some gates at Orlando International Airport after a power-outage caused a three-hour interruption in service.

Officials at the central Florida airport tweeted Wednesday that tram service was restored to gates 30 to 59.

The airport recently installed a new tram system and there have been several interruptions in the past two months.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement agents searched what had been reported to be a suspicious vehicle at the airport, but no threat was found. The airport remained open during the search.

___

2:40 p.m.

A power outage has interrupted tram service to some gates at Orlando International Airport.

Officials at the central Florida airport tweeted Wednesday that tram service to gates 30 to 59 was interrupted due to the outage.

Airport officials were encouraging travelers to give themselves extra time to get through the airport.

The airport recently installed a new tram system and there have been several interruptions in the past two months.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement agents searched what had been reported to be a suspicious vehicle at the airport, but no threat was found. The airport remained open during the search.

___

11:50 a.m.

Law enforcement agents say nothing alarming was found after they conducted a search at Orlando International Airport in response to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted Wednesday that no threat was found at the airport.

Airport officials say a suspicious vehicle was reported on the first level outside of the main terminal.

Airport officials say the vehicle was in a parking area not accessible to the general public and that canine officers had “alerted” on it.

The search came a week after a mentally-distressed man went to the Orlando airport with a fake gun in an attempt at what officials call “suicide by cop.” He was taken into custody and nobody was harmed.

___

11:30 a.m.

Law enforcement agents are conducting a search at Orlando International Airport after a suspicious vehicle was reported on the property.

Airport officials tweeted Wednesday that the central Florida airport remains open.

They say a suspicious vehicle was reported on the first level outside of the main terminal. No further details on the vehicle were available. Officials did not say what prompted them to deem it suspicious.

Canine teams were sweeping the area.

The search comes a week after a mentally-distressed man went to the Orlando airport with a fake gun in an attempt at what officials call “suicide by cop.” He was taken into custody and nobody was harmed.

