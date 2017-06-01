Government News

The Latest: Putin says Russia never involved in hacking

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 6:58 am 06/01/2017 06:58am
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with TASS Russian News Agency Director General Sergei Mikhailov at a meeting with heads of international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Donald Trump and the Russia investigation (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

President Vladimir Putin says the Russian state has never been involved in hacking.

Speaking at a meeting with senior editors of leading international news agencies Thursday, Putin said that some individual “patriotic” hackers could mount some attacks amid the current cold spell in Russia’s relations with the West.

But he categorically insisted that “we don’t engage in that at the state level.”

Putin also said that “no hackers can influence election campaigns in any country of Europe, Asia or America.”

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping President Donald Trump’s election victory.

3:35 a.m.

The House intelligence committee says it is issuing subpoenas for Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen — President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and his personal lawyer — as well as their businesses as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year’s election.

In addition to those four subpoenas, the committee issued three others — to the National Security Agency, the FBI and the CIA — for information about requests that government officials made to unmask the identities of U.S. individuals named in classified intelligence reports.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government’s investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

