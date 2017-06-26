502

The Latest: Phoenix woman convicted in death of young cousin

June 26, 2017
PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the murder trial of an Arizona woman charged in the death of a 10-year-old girl who was locked in a small plastic storage box (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

An Arizona woman has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box.

A Maricopa County Superior Court jury returned a guilty verdict Monday in the trial of Sammantha Allen after only a few hours of deliberations.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The 28-year-old Allen was accused of helping her husband lock Ame Deal in a box that was left outside overnight as punishment in July 2011.

The bin only had small holes near the handles for air and authorities say Deal suffocated.

She was found dead the next day as temperatures surpassed 100 degrees.

Jurors began deliberating on Monday morning in the trial that began two weeks ago.

___

11:50 a.m.

Jurors in the murder trial of an Arizona woman charged in the death of a 10-year-old girl who was locked in a small plastic storage box say they have a verdict.

The jury was set to announce its decision Monday afternoon in the murder case against Sammantha Allen, who was a cousin of the victim.

She’s accused of helping her husband lock Ame Deal in a box that was left outside overnight as punishment in July 2011.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Authorities said Deal suffocated and was found dead the next day as temperatures surpassed 100 degrees.

Maricopa County Deputy County Attorney Jeannette Gallagher told jurors the bin only had small holes near the handles for air.

Jurors began deliberating Monday morning in the trial that began two weeks ago.

