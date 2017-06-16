502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Thai PM gives order…

Thai PM gives order to fast-track Chinese-backed railway

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 7:41 am 06/16/2017 07:41am
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — The head of Thailand’s military government has used his special powers to cut through regulations and launch work on a much-delayed $5.27 billion (179 billion baht) joint Thai-Chinese project for a new railway from Bangkok to the northeast.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha utilized Article 44 of the constitution imposed by the military after it seized power in May 2014. It allows him to issue orders overriding any other branch of government to promote public order and unity. Rights groups say it is essentially martial law in all but name.

The order, published late Thursday, covers construction of 252 kilometers (157 miles) to Nakhon Ratchasima. Extensions will eventually link Thailand’s northern and southern borders.

The rail project is part of China’s “One Belt, One Road” project allowing cross-border development and connectivity.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Thai PM gives order…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News