Texas officer in murder case faces unrelated assault charges

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 10:31 am 06/23/2017 10:31am
DALLAS (AP) — A former Texas police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a black teenager has been indicted on two unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office announced Friday that a grand jury has recommended former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver be charged with two counts of aggravated assault related to a traffic accident while he was off-duty. Previously released information from the Dallas Police Department said Oliver drew his sidearm and pointed it at the ground after he was rear-ended in April.

Oliver was fired and charged with murder after he shot into a moving car leaving a party, striking and killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. A message left with Oliver’s attorney was not immediately returned.

