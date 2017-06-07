500

Teen dies at protest as Venezuela political unrest persists

Anti-government demonstrators clash with security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The protest movement has claimed more than 60 lives as it enters its third month. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Intense clashes in Venezuela’s capital have left a teenager dead as protesters marched through the streets of Caracas demanding an end to the government’s push to rewrite the constitution.

Hundreds of national guardsmen and police officers fired tear gas canisters at protesters Wednesday.

Videos circulating on social media showed paramedics trying to resuscitate a lifeless young man as he bled profusely from his chest. Authorities said they were investigating the 17-year-old man’s death.

Nearly 70 people have been killed in two months of political unrest in Venezuela, thousands taking to the streets nearly every day decrying President Nicolas Maduro.

The latest death comes amid opposition reports that national guardsmen are robbing protesters at demonstrations. The nation’s defense chief on Tuesday called on national guardsmen to refrain from excessive force.

