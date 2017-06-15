1002

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Suspect arrested in bombing…

Suspect arrested in bombing of Bangkok army hospital

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 7:23 am 06/15/2017 07:23am
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s military government says a suspect has been arrested in the bombing of an army hospital in Bangkok that wounded more than 20 people.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said Thursday that the arrested man had been interrogated and confessed to the attack on Phramongkutklao Hospital on May 22, the third anniversary of a military coup that ousted a democratically elected government.

A high-ranking Thai security official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release information, said the suspect arrested Thursday morning is a 62-year-old electrical engineer.

He said security camera video led to his identification, and a raid on his home uncovered four pipe bombs and bomb-making material.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Suspect arrested in bombing…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News