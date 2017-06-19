502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Supreme Court: 9/11 detainees…

Supreme Court: 9/11 detainees can’t sue top US officials

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:37 am 06/19/2017 10:37am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Muslim men detained after the Sept. 11 attacks can’t sue top U.S. law enforcement officials.

The justices by a 4-2 vote on Monday ended a long-running lawsuit against former Attorney General John Ashcroft, former FBI Director Robert Mueller and other top Bush administration officials. The suit was filed by Muslim men who were detained for months in harsh conditions in a Brooklyn jail after the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

They were seeking damages against Ashcroft, Mueller, former immigration chief James Ziglar and the man who ran the federal jail. A lower court still may re-examine claims against the jailer.

Only six of the nine justices were eligible to take part in the case.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Supreme Court: 9/11 detainees…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Awesome Con 2017

Meticulous face paint, carefully stitched skirts, foam weapons and wigs of every color were on display at Awesome Con in downtown D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News