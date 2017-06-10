800

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Son of Chicago political…

Son of Chicago political activist shot and killed

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 12:12 am 06/10/2017 12:12am
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The son of a Chicago political activist who returned to the city after graduating college to work with disadvantaged youth has been shot and killed.

Authorities say the body of 23-year-old Xavier Joy was found by police late Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment building in the Woodlawn neighborhood. He had been shot several times. No arrests have been made.

Joy’s father, Ra Joy, is the executive director of the governmental reform group CHANGE Illinois. His mother, Nykea Pippion-McGriff, is president of the Women’s Council of Realtors Chicago.

Pippion-McGriff told the Chicago Tribune her son, a graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, wanted to give back to the community. He worked in public schools in Chicago and Evanston, teaching chess at after-school programs and mentoring junior high students.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Son of Chicago political…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News