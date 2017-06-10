Son of Chicago political activist shot and killed

CHICAGO (AP) — The son of a Chicago political activist who returned to the city after graduating college to work with disadvantaged youth has been shot and killed.

Authorities say the body of 23-year-old Xavier Joy was found by police late Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment building in the Woodlawn neighborhood. He had been shot several times. No arrests have been made.

Joy’s father, Ra Joy, is the executive director of the governmental reform group CHANGE Illinois. His mother, Nykea Pippion-McGriff, is president of the Women’s Council of Realtors Chicago.

Pippion-McGriff told the Chicago Tribune her son, a graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, wanted to give back to the community. He worked in public schools in Chicago and Evanston, teaching chess at after-school programs and mentoring junior high students.