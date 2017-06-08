800

Government News

Small western NY city sees spike in fatal heroin overdoses

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 10:52 am 06/08/2017 10:52am
OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Officials in a small western New York city say at least four people have died apparently of heroin overdoses in the past week, another indication the nation’s opioid crisis isn’t limited to larger cities and suburbs.

Olean (OH’-lee-an) Mayor William Aiello said Wednesday that a 29-year-old man who died of an overdose Monday was the fourth such recent death in the city of 14,000 near the Pennsylvania border and 60 miles south of Buffalo.

The mayor spoke at an evening vigil organized by a group founded a year ago to battle the region’s growing opioid overdose epidemic.

Cattaraugus (kat-uh-RAW’-gus) County health officials say at least 11 people have died of suspected drug overdoses so far this year, compared to 10 in all of 2016.

