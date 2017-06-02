Singapore defense talks focus on online terror fight

SINGAPORE (AP) — Five countries in a longstanding defense pact have met in Singapore and say they will continue working together and use the internet to fight terrorism.

Officials from the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore held a joint news conference Friday after meeting in the city-state. The countries are part of the Five Power Defense Arrangements, which was put in place in 1971 for the joint defense of Malaysia and Singapore, then newly independent.

Malaysia’s Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said that terrorism, extremism and militancy in the region were key areas of concern. He said the group is looking at ways to take the fight online.

The officials were meeting ahead of the three-day Shangri-La Dialogue, which will be attended by defense ministers and experts from 40 countries.